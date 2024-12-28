Nitish Kumar Reddy: India's Rising Star in Melbourne Triumph

Nitish Kumar Reddy's sensational century at the MCG has breathed new life into India's prospects against Australia, according to former cricketer Madan Lal. When Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were dismissed, India was struggling at 221/7. However, Nitish's buoyant unbeaten 105 shifted momentum, preventing what seemed an inevitable defeat.

With Washington Sundar as his ally, Nitish executed a brilliant counterattack against Australia's formidable bowling lineup. Together, they nullified the follow-on risk, trimming India's daunting deficit significantly. Nitish's prowess was evident when he first showcased his talent with a quick 41 at Perth, capturing the cricketing world's attention.

Madan Lal praised Nitish's innings as one of the most remarkable centuries under pressure, acknowledging his consistent form from earlier matches. Nitish waited patiently, wrestling against anticipation, especially when Washington Sundar fell to Nathan Lyon and Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tottered in jeopardy. Mohammad Siraj's resistance allowed Nitish to reach the century milestone in style.

Atul Wassan, another former cricketer, deemed Nitish a valuable 'bonus' for the Indian team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Wassan highlighted Nitish's scoring and bowling versatility, urging for his promotion in the batting order, suggesting he should have been sent in place of Akash Deep amidst earlier wickets loss against Australia.

The crowd, including Nitish's family, watched in anxious anticipation as prayers for his maiden Test century swirled within the stands. When Nitish struck the boundary, crossing the coveted hundred runs, emotional celebrations erupted, especially from his father, Mutyalu Reddy, who was moved to tears.

After the test ended, a heartwarming reunion unfolded between Nitish and his family. His tearful father expressed pride and gratitude, marking the end of an emotional day. Nitish's remarkable performance not only tops India's tally in the series but also positions him as the second-highest overall run-scorer, showcasing his burgeoning cricket potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)