Delhi SG Pipers Triumph in Nail-Biting Hockey India League Opener

Delhi SG Pipers set the tone for the Hockey India League with a riveting 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Team Gonasika in their opening match. The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time, showcasing a fiercely competitive battle on the field.

Argentinian Tomas Domene was in fine form, scoring twice for Delhi SG Pipers, capitalizing on a perfect penalty corner in the fifth minute. Despite relentless pressure from Gonasika, led by India's Manpreet Singh, they failed to equalize in the first quarter.

Gonasika fought back in the second quarter, finally breaking through when Struan Walker capitalized on a rebound to level the score. Yet another twist came as Victor Charlet of Gonasika secured a lead, only for Domene to equalize. In the penalty shoot-out, Delhi's Benjamin Rennie made key saves, sealing the victory.

