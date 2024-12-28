Bengaluru FC's Stellar Victory Over Chennaiyin FC Sparks ISL Championship Race

Bengaluru FC secured a commanding 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, pushing them closer to the top in the Indian Super League standings. The victory, marked by a brace from Ryan Williams and a goal from Sunil Chhetri, saw Bengaluru climb to within two points of leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant as the season drew to a close.

The match commenced with high intensity, featuring an early attempt from Bengaluru's Rahul Bheke, which was saved by Mohammed Nawaz. Chennaiyin's Daniel Chima Chukwu nearly opened the scoring after a smart pass from Lukas Brambilla, only to be thwarted by Bengaluru's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Despite dominant possession by Chennaiyin in the opening quarter, it was Bengaluru who struck first, with Williams converting Jorge Pereyra Diaz's cross in the 16th minute.

Chennaiyin FC swiftly responded, as a relentless offensive paid off with an equalizer from Irfan Yadwad in the 19th minute. Yet, Bengaluru pulled ahead when a cunning assist from Williams allowed Chhetri to head the ball into the net, regaining the lead by halftime. A skirmish at the stroke of halftime saw the hosts level again, courtesy of Lalrinliana Hnamte's header, but Bengaluru would go on to dominate. Williams' decisive second goal and a costly own goal by Laldinliana Renthlei secured the win, leaving Chennaiyin FC struggling at the end of a rigorous match.

