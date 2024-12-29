Koneru Humpy Clinches Second World Rapid Chess Title
India's Koneru Humpy secured her second World Rapid Chess Championship title by defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. Humpy, who first won in 2019, is the second female player to achieve multiple titles in this tournament. The victory marks a remarkable year for Indian chess on the global stage.
India's Koneru Humpy achieved a landmark victory by securing her second World Rapid Chess Championship title in a match against Indonesia's Irene Sukandar on Sunday.
The 37-year-old, who first claimed the title in 2019 in Georgia, has established herself as a formidable force in the chess world. Humpy's win makes her the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the championship more than once.
Her triumph caps a brilliant year for Indian chess, following D Gukesh's victory over China's Ding Liren in the classical format World Championship in Singapore. Humpy has a history of success in this competition, having previously won medals in 2012 and 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chess Prodigy D Gukesh: Beyond the Multi-Millionaire Milestone
D Gukesh: The Youngest World Chess Champion Returns Home Amid Celebrations
D Gukesh: A Rising Star in Chess History
Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh returns to country, lands in Chennai.
Historic Triumph: D Gukesh, the World's Youngest Chess Champion, Honored in Tamil Nadu