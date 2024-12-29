Koneru Humpy Clinches Second World Rapid Chess Title

India's Koneru Humpy achieved a landmark victory by securing her second World Rapid Chess Championship title in a match against Indonesia's Irene Sukandar on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who first claimed the title in 2019 in Georgia, has established herself as a formidable force in the chess world. Humpy's win makes her the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the championship more than once.

Her triumph caps a brilliant year for Indian chess, following D Gukesh's victory over China's Ding Liren in the classical format World Championship in Singapore. Humpy has a history of success in this competition, having previously won medals in 2012 and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)