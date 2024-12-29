Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammed Siraj Keep Australia in Check

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj played pivotal roles as India attempted to curtail Australia's progress on the fourth day of the Test match. By lunch, the hosts had reached a score of 53/2, widening their overall lead over India to a robust 158 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne, holding steady at 20 runs, was joined at the crease by Steve Smith, who remained not out at 2. Bumrah dismissed Sam Konstas for 8, while Siraj claimed the wicket of Usman Khawaja, who contributed 21 before being sent back to the pavilion.

Earlier, India concluded their first innings at 369, after adding just 11 runs to their overnight score. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the last to be dismissed for 114. Australia's Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon efficiently each took three wickets, securing a 105-run lead for the hosts.

