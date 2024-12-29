Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy: A Cricket Gem Unearthed

Sunil Gavaskar praised Nitish Kumar Reddy's remarkable Test century against Australia, highlighting his father's sacrifices. Reddy's innings prevented a significant deficit for India, and his performance was emotionally moving for Gavaskar and former coach Ravi Shastri. Reddy's talent and discipline were at the forefront during the match.

Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar credited the sacrifices of Mutyala, father of India's rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, for the nation's discovery of a cricket gem. Reddy's sterling Test century against Australia curbed India's first-innings shortfall to 105, a deficit that could have surpassed 200 runs.

Gavaskar, visibly moved, remarked on Mutyala's essential role in his son's cricket journey, stating, "India has found a gem in cricket because of you." Mutyala, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed gratitude and respect towards Gavaskar, acknowledging the milestone achieved by his son.

Ravi Shastri, touched by Reddy's determined innings, echoed Gavaskar's sentiments. Reddy's impressive knock of 114 runs off 189 balls, including 11 boundaries and a six, was lauded for its display of talent and discipline, captivating seasoned cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

