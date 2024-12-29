India's Sporting Triumphs and Near Misses: 2024 in Review

In an extraordinary 2024, Indian sports fans celebrated a slew of achievements, including Olympic and Paralympic medals and historic victories in cricket and chess. Events on June 29, July 30, December 12, and December 28 marked the year, with India's sports landscape poised for transformation by declaring its intent to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Indian cricket team triumphed at the World Cup after a decade, led by Rohit Sharma. Shooter Manu Bhaker and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gained Olympic success, while the country's chess scene shone with impressive performances.

India's sporting narrative also included the unstoppable rise of para athletes, with the Paralympics turning into a goldmine of medals, and the women's table tennis team making history. However, Indian sports faced administrative turmoil, yet continued flourishing driven by individuals' perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)