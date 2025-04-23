Left Menu

Arshad Nadeem Prioritizes Asian Athletics Over Neeraj Chopra Classic

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem declined an invitation from Neeraj Chopra to compete in the NC Classic javelin event in Bengaluru, as it conflicts with his preparations for the Asian Athletics Championships in Korea, a competition he is focusing on to secure more accolades.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's Olympic champion, announced his decision to decline Neeraj Chopra's invitation to the NC Classic javelin event in Bengaluru, citing a clash with his training schedule. The javelin star is set on preparing for the Asian Athletics Championships in Korea, held from May 27 to 31.

While expressing gratitude to Chopra, Nadeem emphasized his commitment to upcoming competitions. The NC Classic, scheduled for May 24, hosts global javelin stars like Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, Julius Yego, and Curtis Thompson, and promises a spectacular showcase of talent.

Jointly organized by Chopra and JSW Sports in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics, the event has attained category A status. Embracing top-tier participants demonstrates its global appeal and competitive significance, further establishing a platform for javelin excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

