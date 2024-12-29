Left Menu

The Rise of Nitish Reddy: A Family's Dream Fulfilled

Nitish Reddy, India's latest cricket sensation, scored his maiden Test century in Australia. His father, Mutyalu Reddy, commemorated the achievement by meeting Sunil Gavaskar and reflecting on his sacrifices. Nitish's journey, supported by his family, underscores resilience and dedication from humble beginnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:35 IST
The Rise of Nitish Reddy: A Family's Dream Fulfilled
Nitish Reddy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nitish Reddy, the young cricketer who recently captured India's imagination with his maiden Test century, was celebrated by his father, Mutyalu Reddy, in an emotional moment involving cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. This recognition comes as a testament to the Reddy family's sacrifice and unwavering support.

Mutyalu Reddy expressed his anxiety during Nitish's critical moments on the field, particularly when he was on 99 runs with a precarious ninth wicket. Though nerve-wracking, the moment culminated in pride and joy, especially with the family's presence in the stands during Nitish's outstanding performance in Australia.

Nitish's sister, Tejaswi, highlighted the family's initial hesitation to travel due to language barriers but emphasized the importance of witnessing the milestone. The family reflects on their journey, appreciating Nitish's growth from humble beginnings and the integral role their sacrifices have played in his success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024