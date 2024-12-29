The Rise of Nitish Reddy: A Family's Dream Fulfilled

Nitish Reddy, the young cricketer who recently captured India's imagination with his maiden Test century, was celebrated by his father, Mutyalu Reddy, in an emotional moment involving cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. This recognition comes as a testament to the Reddy family's sacrifice and unwavering support.

Mutyalu Reddy expressed his anxiety during Nitish's critical moments on the field, particularly when he was on 99 runs with a precarious ninth wicket. Though nerve-wracking, the moment culminated in pride and joy, especially with the family's presence in the stands during Nitish's outstanding performance in Australia.

Nitish's sister, Tejaswi, highlighted the family's initial hesitation to travel due to language barriers but emphasized the importance of witnessing the milestone. The family reflects on their journey, appreciating Nitish's growth from humble beginnings and the integral role their sacrifices have played in his success.

(With inputs from agencies.)