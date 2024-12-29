Australia's Stubborn Tail-End Partnership Leaves India on the Brink in Melbourne

Australia's fourth test in Melbourne showcased a dramatic day of cricket, highlighted by a formidable tail-end partnership that left Australia with a commanding lead. Marnus Labuschagne's crucial half-century and an unyielding performance from Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland propelled Australia to 228 for nine, setting a daunting 333-run target for India on day five.

Despite India's Jasprit Bumrah displaying impressive pace bowling, Australia managed to rally. Labuschagne and captain Pat Cummins steadied their innings with a significant partnership. However, Bumrah's three-wicket burst during the afternoon created a tense atmosphere among the 43,867 fans witnessing the unfolding drama at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As India faces a record chase, with history weighing heavily against them, their previous best at this venue dating back to 1928, their hopes are precariously balanced. Yet, with determined performances and a resilient spirit, they aim to defy the odds and make cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)