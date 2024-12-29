Fan Zhendong Faces Controversy Over WTT Fines

Olympic gold medalist Fan Zhendong has reportedly not been officially informed about the fines imposed on him by the World Table Tennis (WTT) for missing several recent tournaments. Fan's remarks have put him at odds with the WTT's assertion of long-standing tournament play regulations.

Fan, alongside women's champion Chen Meng, has opted out of the ITTF rankings, citing financial constraints. The WTT maintains its rules are four years old, even as Chinese fans voiced disapproval on Weibo.

Fan claims the penalties were expected from 2025, not immediately. He received official notice only last week. The ITTF has yet to respond to requests for more information, as Fan missed the recent WTT Finals in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)