Nitish Reddy: Rising Star Silences Critics with Gritty Century

Nitish Reddy delivered a stunning performance at the MCG, scoring a century that silenced critics and demonstrated his capability in Test cricket. This achievement came amidst skepticism from some former players about his Test potential.

Reddy's 114 runs laid a strong foundation for India's innings, attracting significant attention. Maintaining a batting average of over 58 with six innings, he defied expectations, demonstrating grit and determination on the field.

The player's journey is marked by dedication and the sacrifices of his father, who supported his career ambitions from the outset. Reddy's achievement was a personal victory as well, marking a significant moment in his cricketing journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)