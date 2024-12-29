Ashi Chouksey's Stellar Triumph at National Shooting Championship

Ashi Chouksey emerged victorious in the 50m rifle 3-positions event, surpassing Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Shriyanka Sadangi at the 67th National Shooting Championship on Sunday.

Chouksey scored an impressive 466.7, establishing a 3.1-point lead over Moudgil at her home base, the MP State Academy.

In the junior category, Sakshi Sunil Padekar claimed bronze and a junior women's silver, highlighting a promising future in shooting sports for the Maharashtra athlete.

