Ashi Chouksey's Stellar Triumph at National Shooting Championship
Ashi Chouksey secured her maiden national title in the 50m rifle 3-positions event, outshining Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Shriyanka Sadangi at the 67th National Shooting Championship. With a score of 466.7, she topped the event at her home range, marking a key achievement in her shooting career.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Ashi Chouksey emerged victorious in the 50m rifle 3-positions event, surpassing Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Shriyanka Sadangi at the 67th National Shooting Championship on Sunday.
Chouksey scored an impressive 466.7, establishing a 3.1-point lead over Moudgil at her home base, the MP State Academy.
In the junior category, Sakshi Sunil Padekar claimed bronze and a junior women's silver, highlighting a promising future in shooting sports for the Maharashtra athlete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement