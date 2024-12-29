Hemanth Muddappa's Unparalleled Triumph: 15 National Titles in Indian Motorsports

On a defining Sunday, Indian rider Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing etched his name in the annals of motorsports history by clinching his 15th National title. This milestone was achieved during the concluding round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024.

The Bengaluru-based racer had already secured his 13th title before the race, with a commanding 29-point lead in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class. On race day, Muddappa further demonstrated his dominance by participating in three additional categories, winning two and finishing second in another, thus earning a triple crown for this year's Nationals.

''This journey with Mantra Racing over the past eight years has been incredible. This victory belongs to my family, friends, and supporters,'' Muddappa expressed. He stands as a pioneer in Indian motorsports, becoming the first athlete to achieve 15 National titles, akin to being 'the Neil Armstrong' of the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)