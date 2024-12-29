Gavaskar's Critical Insights on India's Missed Opportunity and Strategic Batting

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views on India's missed opportunity in the Boxing Day Test, as Australia's lower-order batsmen extended their lead significantly. Gavaskar emphasized that despite India's stronghold till the tea break, Australia managed to frustrate the bowlers with key contributions from Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

Gavaskar highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's impressive spell, describing him as a 'rare breed' for his dedication and ability to shoulder the bowling attack's burden virtually single-handedly. Bumrah's efforts stand out in the current cricket series, despite lacking adequate support from fellow bowlers.

Addressing Rishabh Pant's performance, Gavaskar criticized the young wicketkeeper for a reckless shot choice during a critical moment in the game, attributing it to Pant's ego overtaking his judgment. Gavaskar urged Pant to rely on proven techniques rather than taking unnecessary risks.

