Australian Tailenders Set Historic Record Against India in Nail-Biting Test

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland made history as tailenders against India by surviving 50 balls in both innings during the fourth Test in Melbourne. Their perseverance helped Australia resist India's aggressive bowling, leaving the visitors' hopes dashed as the Test concluded with a strong Australian lead of 333 runs.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of resilience, Australian bowlers Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland achieved a historic feat during the fourth Test against India at Melbourne. The duo became only the second pair of 10th wicket partners to survive 50 balls across both innings.

The Australian lower-order's determination thwarted India's attempts for a decisive victory, as Australia capitalized on their comeback from 91/6 to finish day four at 228/9, holding a substantial lead of 333 runs.

Boland and Lyon's partnership during the first innings moved Australia from 455 to 474 runs, surviving 51 balls. In the second innings, they further pushed the limits by adding 55 runs in 110 balls, frustrating Indian bowlers and anchoring Australia's position in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

