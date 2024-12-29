Controversy Over Parked Vehicles on Kalinga Stadium Track Sparks Political Debate

The BJP government in Odisha is under fire after two government vehicles were discovered parked on the running track at Kalinga Stadium. Opposition BJD has condemned it as a 'shameful' act. However, Odisha's Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj clarified that the parking occurred due to 'unavoidable circumstances' and an 'emergency' situation that required the vehicles to be on the track.

BJD leader and former sports minister TK Behera criticized the incident on social media, highlighting the track's international significance and expressing disappointment over its misuse. He shared a photo showing the cars parked on the track, suggesting the vehicles belonged to ruling party leaders.

In response, Minister Suraj defended the action, citing medical emergencies and heavy rain as reasons for the parking. He insisted that VIPs and political leaders typically adhere to parking protocols, but this was an exceptional situation. Suraj thanked Behera for his continued interest in departmental matters despite no longer being in charge. Behera, however, rejected the clarification, asserting the public's right to know the truth behind the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)