Jasprit Bumrah's Record-Breaking Streak Ignites India's Test Series Against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah took the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by storm, achieving 200 Test wickets faster than any Indian, with a stellar performance against Australia. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri praised Bumrah for his remarkable bowling, likening him to the game's great fast bowlers and highlighting his impressive statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:09 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a standout performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated exceptional skill, significantly impacting the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne. Bumrah, praised by former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, achieved a milestone by becoming the fastest Indian bowler to claim 200 Test wickets.

Bumrah's remarkable figures include a tally of 29 wickets at an average of 13.24, with two five-wicket hauls. His execution on the field has been relentless, making the ball talk with precision and accuracy. Shastri lauded Bumrah for his achievements, placing him in the league of cricketing legends.

The pacer has proven indispensable on both home soil and abroad, notably surpassing records in challenging conditions. With Bumrah's distinctive skill set and unique bowling action, he is a force to be reckoned with, cementing his status among the greatest fast bowlers in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

