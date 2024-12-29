Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Clash of Contrasting Styles in ISL 2024-25

Mumbai City FC is set to face NorthEast United FC on Monday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai City, currently fifth with 20 points from 12 matches, will aim to reinforce their position against sixth-placed NorthEast, who have 18 points.

Mumbai's recent form shows three wins out of their last five matches, compared to NorthEast's two victories. Historically, Mumbai has dominated their encounters, remaining unbeaten in the last six ISL duels with NorthEast, winning the previous four matches. Both teams, however, exhibit contrasting styles this season.

While NorthEast has scored 26 goals, showcasing impressive offensive play, Mumbai focuses on defensive strength, achieving five clean sheets. As the teams prepare for their 21st face-off, a victory could help either strengthen their league position, with strategies and key player performances under the spotlight.

