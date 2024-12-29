Rabada's Batting Heroics Secure Thrilling Victory for South Africa

Dominating with the ball is a familiar feat for Kagiso Rabada, but Sunday witnessed him scripting a heroic narrative with the bat. Rabada's unbeaten 31 guided South Africa to a nail-biting two-wicket win over Pakistan, securing a spot in the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

The pressure was palpable as Rabada, batting at No. 10, joined Marco Jansen before lunch with South Africa in jeopardy at 99-8. Their fearless 51-run partnership turned around an almost certain defeat, echoing with strokes worthy of seasoned batters.

Rabada's determined plan paired with Jansen's steady approach paved their path to success, accumulating the remaining 32 runs. Post-victory, coach Shukri Conrad and captain Temba Bavuma recounted the tense moments, praising Rabada's decisive, positive play.

(With inputs from agencies.)