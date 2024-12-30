Dangers on Bormio Slopes: Skiers Face Challenges and Injuries

Swiss skier Gino Caviezel suffered a severe crash at the World Cup Super-G event in Bormio, Italy, on Sunday, necessitating airlift transport to a hospital. His injuries, including a shoulder dislocation and complex knee damage, were confirmed back in Switzerland, though the prognosis remains uncertain.

The accident occurred quickly, with Caviezel losing control just 50 seconds into his run. After catching an edge near the San Pietro Jump, he lost a ski, resulting in a sliding fall down the steep slope. Immediate medical attention was provided, causing a race delay.

In an eventful race, Norwegian Fredrik Moeller secured his inaugural World Cup win, with Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria close behind. Swiss Alexis Monney claimed third place. However, the Bormio slopes continue to challenge many athletes, with high-profile injuries affecting competitors like Cyprien Sarrazin, Pietro Zazzi, and Josua Mettler.

