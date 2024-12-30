Magnus Carlsen's Chess Fashion Showdown: A Dress Code Reconsidered

World-renowned chess player Magnus Carlsen is set to return to the World Blitz Championship on Monday after the sport's governing body agreed to soften its dress code following a controversy involving Carlsen's attire at a recent tournament.

International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich acknowledged the need for flexibility, allowing 'appropriate jeans' with a jacket at the event. Carlsen's protest against rigid dress regulations sought to emphasize the importance of evolving the sport's accessibility and appeal.

Carlsen, expressing disappointment over the recent incident, restated his enthusiasm for the fast-paced chess format and the need for player comfort. Despite the previous conflict over his jeans, he remains committed to participating in the upcoming championship.

