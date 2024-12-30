Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen's Chess Fashion Showdown: A Dress Code Reconsidered

Magnus Carlsen will play in the World Blitz Championship after officials agreed to relax the dress code that previously fined him. The International Chess Federation is considering 'appropriate jeans' following Carlsen's protest, which he believed highlighted the need for more discussion on rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-12-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 04:12 IST
Magnus Carlsen's Chess Fashion Showdown: A Dress Code Reconsidered
Magnus Carlsen

World-renowned chess player Magnus Carlsen is set to return to the World Blitz Championship on Monday after the sport's governing body agreed to soften its dress code following a controversy involving Carlsen's attire at a recent tournament.

International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich acknowledged the need for flexibility, allowing 'appropriate jeans' with a jacket at the event. Carlsen's protest against rigid dress regulations sought to emphasize the importance of evolving the sport's accessibility and appeal.

Carlsen, expressing disappointment over the recent incident, restated his enthusiasm for the fast-paced chess format and the need for player comfort. Despite the previous conflict over his jeans, he remains committed to participating in the upcoming championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

 Global
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024