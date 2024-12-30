In an impressive NHL debut, Jakub Dobes achieved a shutout, propelling the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers. This marks the first Canadiens' goalie shutout debut since 2005. Dobes' performance highlights Montreal's promising season start.

Jalen Brunson delivered a remarkable performance, scoring 55 points, including crucial overtime baskets, which secured the New York Knicks' seventh straight win against the Washington Wizards. This triumph emphasizes the Knicks' strong form with significant wins this month.

Magnus Carlsen makes a return to the World Blitz Chess Championships following a fallout over dress code violations that led to his departure. The controversy surrounding FIDE's decision attracted significant attention, with Carlsen opting to rejoin the high-stakes championship.

