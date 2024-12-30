Left Menu

Record-Breaking Crowd Thrills Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground set a new attendance record during the fourth Test match between India and Australia, with a total of 350,700 spectators. This surpassed the previous record set in 1937 during the Ashes. The match also marked the second-highest attendance for a Test match worldwide.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed an unprecedented turnout as the fourth Test match between India and Australia shattered attendance records. A staggering 350,700 cricket enthusiasts flocked to the stadium, surpassing the previous high of 350,535 established during the Ashes in 1937.

The match drew 51,371 spectators by lunchtime, with numbers exceeding 60,000 post-lunch on the fifth day as India pursued a challenging 340-run target. Cricket Australia proudly announced this to be Australia's largest Test match attendance.

Remarkably, the event became the world's second most attended Test match, following the India-Pakistan clash in 1999. Priced at 10 Australian dollars, tickets drew in 87,242 fans on day one and 85,147 on day two. 'I've not seen anything like it,' said Melbourne Cricket Club's Stuart Fox.

