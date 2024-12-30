Bail-Switching Drama Highlights Intense India-Australia Test Match

The bail-switching antics made a dramatic return in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the intense final day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the MCG on Monday morning.

As the game unfolded, a succession of wickets and strategic strokes to reach boundaries became the focal point. However, a quirky exchange of bails added a lighter note, involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc. In a video shared on X by cricket.com.au, Starc, during the 35th over, employed the bailswitching antics, attempting perhaps to unsettle Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, whose threats were becoming increasingly evident.

Starc switched the bails at the non-striker's end as he returned to his mark, which Jaiswal quickly rectified, all in good spirits, as indicated by Starc's ensuing grin. The lighter mood continued from previous interactions, such as the one between Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne during an earlier Test. Their playful rivalry reached another level when Siraj revealed his bailswitching tricks to Labuschagne during the ongoing Test.

On Day 5, as India pursued a daunting 340-run target, their hopes faltered when Rohit Sharma was dismissed. KL Rahul soon followed with a five-ball duck, while Virat Kohli's lapse in concentration saw him play a wayward drive against Mitchell Starc right before lunch. Nevertheless, Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant offered a glimmer of hope by scoring against the Australian bowlers, who were showing signs of fatigue.

