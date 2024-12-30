Record Shattered: MCG Sees Historic Attendance at India-Australia Boxing Day Test

The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has set a new attendance record, surpassing a milestone that stood since 1936/37. From Thursday's opening day to the final session, spectators gathered in droves to experience the thrilling encounter between these cricketing powerhouses.

On the Test's final day, MCG officials took to social media platform 'X' to confirm that the 1936/37 attendance record had been officially eclipsed. Back then, Australia took on England in a memorable six-day affair, setting a benchmark that stood the test of time.

Cricket Australia revealed staggering numbers with 51,371 fans attending the opening session on Monday alone. By day's end, the attendance numbers had broken the record from the 1937 Test between a Don Bradman-led Australia and England team.

Fans have consistently turned out in remarkable numbers, with daily figures recorded at 87,242, 85,147, 83,073, 43,867, and still rising past 51,371 on the final day. In a nod to public enthusiasm, MCG opened Yarra Park to fans, a move not commonly seen.

The match itself hangs in the balance. India lost pivotal batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli during a critical phase of the opening session. However, an 88-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant helped stabilize the innings until Pant was dismissed by a spectacular catch from Mitchell Marsh.

Ravindra Jadeja's brief stint at the crease brought little respite as Australia's victory hangs on claiming the remaining five Indian wickets. The final session is poised to be a thrilling conclusion to this record-breaking Test match. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)