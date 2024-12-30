Left Menu

Record Shattered: MCG Sees Historic Attendance at India-Australia Boxing Day Test

The India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) broke a long-standing attendance record, originally set in 1936/37. With over 51,371 attendees by Monday's opening session, the historic event continued to attract cricket enthusiasts despite the game's uncertain outcome heading into the final session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:46 IST
Record Shattered: MCG Sees Historic Attendance at India-Australia Boxing Day Test
Fans at MCG (Photo: @MCG/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has set a new attendance record, surpassing a milestone that stood since 1936/37. From Thursday's opening day to the final session, spectators gathered in droves to experience the thrilling encounter between these cricketing powerhouses.

On the Test's final day, MCG officials took to social media platform 'X' to confirm that the 1936/37 attendance record had been officially eclipsed. Back then, Australia took on England in a memorable six-day affair, setting a benchmark that stood the test of time.

Cricket Australia revealed staggering numbers with 51,371 fans attending the opening session on Monday alone. By day's end, the attendance numbers had broken the record from the 1937 Test between a Don Bradman-led Australia and England team.

Fans have consistently turned out in remarkable numbers, with daily figures recorded at 87,242, 85,147, 83,073, 43,867, and still rising past 51,371 on the final day. In a nod to public enthusiasm, MCG opened Yarra Park to fans, a move not commonly seen.

The match itself hangs in the balance. India lost pivotal batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli during a critical phase of the opening session. However, an 88-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant helped stabilize the innings until Pant was dismissed by a spectacular catch from Mitchell Marsh.

Ravindra Jadeja's brief stint at the crease brought little respite as Australia's victory hangs on claiming the remaining five Indian wickets. The final session is poised to be a thrilling conclusion to this record-breaking Test match. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024