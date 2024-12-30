Australia Triumphs with Dominant Win Over India in Fourth Test
Australia secured a commanding 184-run victory against India in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leading the series 2-1. Chasing 340, India faltered at 155. Yashasvi Jaiswal's valiant 84 wasn't enough as Pat Cummins' pivotal bowling dismantled the visitors.
Australia emerged victorious in the fourth Test by defeating India by 184 runs, clinching a 2-1 lead in the fiercely contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Chasing a target of 340, the Indian team succumbed to Australia's bowling attack and were all out for 155 on the final day, despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's resilient 84.
Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, shone with the ball, dismantling the Indian batting order with his relentless pace, showcasing his crucial role in securing the victory.
