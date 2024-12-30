Left Menu

Australia Triumphs with Dominant Win Over India in Fourth Test

Australia secured a commanding 184-run victory against India in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leading the series 2-1. Chasing 340, India faltered at 155. Yashasvi Jaiswal's valiant 84 wasn't enough as Pat Cummins' pivotal bowling dismantled the visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:00 IST

  • Australia

Australia emerged victorious in the fourth Test by defeating India by 184 runs, clinching a 2-1 lead in the fiercely contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Chasing a target of 340, the Indian team succumbed to Australia's bowling attack and were all out for 155 on the final day, despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's resilient 84.

Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, shone with the ball, dismantling the Indian batting order with his relentless pace, showcasing his crucial role in securing the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

