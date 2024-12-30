Australia Triumphs with Dominant Win Over India in Fourth Test

Australia emerged victorious in the fourth Test by defeating India by 184 runs, clinching a 2-1 lead in the fiercely contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Chasing a target of 340, the Indian team succumbed to Australia's bowling attack and were all out for 155 on the final day, despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's resilient 84.

Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, shone with the ball, dismantling the Indian batting order with his relentless pace, showcasing his crucial role in securing the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)