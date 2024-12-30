Left Menu

Australia Commands Lead with Decisive Victory Over India in Melbourne

Australia secured a commanding 184-run victory over India in Melbourne, leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. A robust bowling performance by Scott Boland, Pat Cummins, and others dismantled India's batting lineup, edging them closer to a series win while India's prospects for the World Test Championship Final dimmed.

Australia vs India. (Picture: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia clinched a convincing 184-run victory against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, securing a 2-1 series lead. The resounding win, powered by Scott Boland and captain Pat Cummins, weakens India's road to the World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

India, who resumed their innings on the final day on 112/3, remained hopeful for a comeback. Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal faced the Australian spin attack confidently. However, Travis Head's pivotal spell dismissed Pant at a critical moment, leading to a collapse of India's middle-order.

The day saw Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins delivering impactful deliveries, dismissing key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal controversially, pushing India further out of the game. Despite efforts from Washington Sundar, the Australian attack led by Scott Boland secured the match, putting India at 369 and 155, and ensuring Australia's victory in a gripping contest.

