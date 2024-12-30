Left Menu

Australia's Stunning Victory: Thrilling Climax at the MCG

Australia snatched a dramatic 184-run victory against India on day five of the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite a strong partnership between Jaiswal and Pant, India ultimately crumbled, with Pat Cummins and Scott Boland each claiming three wickets.

In an extraordinary finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia secured a 184-run victory over India, seizing a 2-1 lead in the test series. The fifth day, marked by a gripping display of cricket, saw Australia make a remarkable comeback.

Despite India's strong middle session with a partnership by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, the team collapsed under the relentless pressure from the Australian bowlers. The crowd of 74,362 witnessed a host of wickets fall after tea.

Controversy surrounded the Decision Review System as Jaiswal's dismissal stirred emotions, but the day belonged to Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, each taking three wickets. The win sets up a thrilling final match in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

