Cummins' Gambit Pays Off: Australia's Thrilling Turnaround

Australia, led by captain Pat Cummins, executed a stunning victory against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day five. Cummins' strategic decision-making and key performances led to a series lead. The win is hailed as one of his career highlights, drawing praise for his tactical patience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:26 IST
Pat Cummins

Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, faced criticism for his strategic delay but ultimately secured a memorable victory against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On day five, his bowlers dismantled India on a seemingly unyielding pitch, marking one of Cummins' most significant career wins.

Initially facing pressure to declare on day four, Cummins held firm, allowing Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland to increase the target to 340. This decision, controversial at the time, paved the way to an astonishing 184-run win as Australia took critical wickets post-tea, claiming a 2-1 lead in the series.

Cummins' leadership, embodied by his two-wicket burst and his Player of the Match performance, was central to the victory. Scoring 100 runs and taking six wickets, his efforts were in front of the biggest crowd for a test match in Australia. The final match now holds the potential for Australia to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

