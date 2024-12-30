Left Menu

Cricket's Elite Shine: Bumrah, Root, Brook, and Mendis Shortlisted for ICC Honor

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, alongside England's Joe Root and Harry Brook, and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, has been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. Bumrah's stellar comeback season, Root's batting consistency, Brook's breakthrough performances, and Mendis's rapid rise highlight this glittering nominee list.

Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamindu Mendis, Harry Brook. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the prestigious Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award, including India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah, England's cricket mainstays Joe Root and Harry Brook, and Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis.

Bumrah made a remarkable return to Test cricket in 2024, topping the bowling charts with 71 wickets from 13 matches despite facing challenging conditions. He led India to a memorable victory over Australia with a commanding performance that earned him the top spot in ICC rankings.

Joe Root continued his impressive form, amassing over 1000 runs in Tests with multiple centuries and half-centuries, while Harry Brook emerged as a new force in England's lineup with a unique combination of power hitting and consistency. Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka quickly made his mark by equaling legendary records and driving his team to series victories.

