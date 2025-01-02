Thrilling Finale: UP Falcons Edge Past Chandigarh Chargers in Yuva Kabaddi Series

The Division 2 stage of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series reached a thrilling finale at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore. UP Falcons emerged victorious in a nail-biting match, edging past Chandigarh Chargers with a narrow 33-32 win, marking an exhilarating start to the year, according to a league statement.

During the first half, Chandigarh Chargers appeared dominant, establishing a 12-point lead and putting UP Falcons on the defensive. Key player Bablu Singh spearheaded the Chargers' offensive with seven crucial points, aided by a strong team performance. However, UP Falcons orchestrated a remarkable comeback in the second half, initiating an all-out to close the gap. They maintained this momentum, enforcing another all-out with eight minutes remaining, allowing them to take the lead.

The match reached its peak with scores tied at 32-32 in the final moments. A decisive moment unfolded when Chandigarh's star raider Nikesh was stopped during a do-or-die raid by Tarun Kumar, securing the Falcons' victory. For UP Falcons, standout performances included Rachit Yadav with nine raid points and Ayush Kumar's defensive effort with four crucial tackles. Despite the Chargers' strong overall performance, the inability to finish strong cost them the coveted title.

With Division 2 concluded in spectacular fashion, the Yuva Kabaddi Series now advances to Division 1, scheduled to begin on January 3.

