Left Menu

Thrilling Finale: UP Falcons Edge Past Chandigarh Chargers in Yuva Kabaddi Series

The Division 2 finale of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series ended with a dramatic 33-32 win for UP Falcons over Chandigarh Chargers. The Falcons overcame a 12-point deficit, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork. The tournament now progresses to Division 1, starting January 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:11 IST
Thrilling Finale: UP Falcons Edge Past Chandigarh Chargers in Yuva Kabaddi Series
UP Falcons and Chandigarh Chargers in action during Division 2 of Yuva Kabaddi Series (Image: YKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Division 2 stage of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series reached a thrilling finale at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore. UP Falcons emerged victorious in a nail-biting match, edging past Chandigarh Chargers with a narrow 33-32 win, marking an exhilarating start to the year, according to a league statement.

During the first half, Chandigarh Chargers appeared dominant, establishing a 12-point lead and putting UP Falcons on the defensive. Key player Bablu Singh spearheaded the Chargers' offensive with seven crucial points, aided by a strong team performance. However, UP Falcons orchestrated a remarkable comeback in the second half, initiating an all-out to close the gap. They maintained this momentum, enforcing another all-out with eight minutes remaining, allowing them to take the lead.

The match reached its peak with scores tied at 32-32 in the final moments. A decisive moment unfolded when Chandigarh's star raider Nikesh was stopped during a do-or-die raid by Tarun Kumar, securing the Falcons' victory. For UP Falcons, standout performances included Rachit Yadav with nine raid points and Ayush Kumar's defensive effort with four crucial tackles. Despite the Chargers' strong overall performance, the inability to finish strong cost them the coveted title.

With Division 2 concluded in spectacular fashion, the Yuva Kabaddi Series now advances to Division 1, scheduled to begin on January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025