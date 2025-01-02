Left Menu

Shane Watson Highlights Significance of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson emphasizes the essence of the ICC Champions Trophy, citing its distinct format and competitive nature. Set for February 2025 in Pakistan, the event promises thrilling encounters. Watson highlighted Pakistan’s hosting benefit, welcoming global cricket to local fans.

Updated: 02-01-2025 14:51 IST
ICC ambassodar Shane Watson (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an exclusive discussion, Shane Watson, former Australian cricketer and ICC ambassador, delved into the unique significance of the ICC Champions Trophy. Scheduled for February 2025 in Pakistan, Watson underscored the tournament's distinct appeal due to its compact structure and competitive intensity, spotlighting how each game holds high stakes.

Watson articulated that the Champions Trophy, unlike bilateral series, demands peak performance from each participating team due to its limited slots of just eight teams. Citing past experiences like Australia's early exit in 2013, Watson lauded the tournament's high impact from the very first match, making it thrilling for players and fans alike.

Furthermore, Watson praised Pakistan's opportunity to host this prestigious event, highlighting how significant it is for local fans to witness world-class cricket firsthand. The tournament promises a vibrant atmosphere across venues in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, with plans in place to use Dubai for certain matches, including potential India fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

