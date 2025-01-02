India Celebrates Sports Heroes with National Awards 2024

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, along with Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar, have been honored with the esteemed Khel Ratna award, as per a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The Ministry unveiled the National Sports Awards 2024 on Thursday.

Manu Bhaker opened India's Olympic medal tally, achieving third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, marking her as the first Indian woman shooter to secure an Olympic medal. Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh, further added to the tally by securing a bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event, representing India's inaugural shooting team medal.

Standout performances included Gukesh's historic win in the FIDE World Chess Championship, where he bested China's Ding Liren in the critical final game, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory. This victory established him as the youngest world champion at 18, and India's second after Viswanathan Anand. Meanwhile, hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and women's team captain Salima Tete received Arjuna Awards for outstanding performances in 2024.

Also recognized were Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji with Arjuna Awards. Arjuna Awards also went to para athletes including Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep.

Additional honorees included Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, along with Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis. Former Dempo FC and East Bengal coach Armando Agnelo Colaco received the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The recipients will be formally recognized by President Droupadi Murmu at a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025, according to the announcement by ANI.

