Left Menu

Agnes Keleti: The Legacy of a Gymnastics Legend

Agnes Keleti, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and World War II survivor, passed away at 103. Despite early career bans due to her Jewish ancestry, Keleti became a celebrated gymnast, winning gold at the Helsinki and Melbourne Olympics. Her achievements rank her among Hungary's top athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:42 IST
Agnes Keleti: The Legacy of a Gymnastics Legend
Agnes Keleti Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Agnes Keleti, a five-time Olympic champion and the world's oldest living Olympic gold medalist, passed away at the age of 103, according to the Hungarian Olympic Committee.

Born in Budapest in 1921, Keleti faced adversity early on when she was banned from sports because of her Jewish heritage. Despite this, she made remarkable achievements in gymnastics, winning her first Hungarian championship in 1940.

Her resilience was further tested during World War II when she avoided Nazi camps by using false papers. Keleti's Olympic career peaked in 1956 when she won four gold medals in Melbourne, securing her place as one of Hungary's top Olympians. Settling in Israel later, she received numerous accolades for her contributions to sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025