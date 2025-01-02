Agnes Keleti: The Legacy of a Gymnastics Legend

Agnes Keleti, a five-time Olympic champion and the world's oldest living Olympic gold medalist, passed away at the age of 103, according to the Hungarian Olympic Committee.

Born in Budapest in 1921, Keleti faced adversity early on when she was banned from sports because of her Jewish heritage. Despite this, she made remarkable achievements in gymnastics, winning her first Hungarian championship in 1940.

Her resilience was further tested during World War II when she avoided Nazi camps by using false papers. Keleti's Olympic career peaked in 1956 when she won four gold medals in Melbourne, securing her place as one of Hungary's top Olympians. Settling in Israel later, she received numerous accolades for her contributions to sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)