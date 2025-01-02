Olympic Medalists Shine in Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2024
Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Praveen Kumar received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for 2024. The Sports Ministry honored 17 para-athletes among 32 Arjuna awardees for their Paris Paralympics success. Murlikant Petkar earned the Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) for his inspiring Paralympic history.
Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh have been named among the four winners of the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, announced by the Sports Ministry. In a remarkable first, 17 para-athletes were also recognized as part of the 32 Arjuna award winners.
Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the men's hockey team, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar joined Bhaker and Gukesh among the Khel Ratna honorees for the year 2024. These awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17.
Additionally, Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, was named for the Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) for his exemplary contributions to para-sports, recently immortalized in the biopic 'Chandu Champion'.
