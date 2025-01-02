Rohit Sharma's Dilemma: A Crucial Test Awaits

Amid scrutiny of his leadership and dwindling form, Rohit Sharma faces a precarious career moment as India's Test captain. Speculation mounts over his potential exclusion from the upcoming match against Australia, following India's struggle for victory on the tour.

Coach Gautam Gambhir's performance-first mantra could see Sharma, who has accumulated a meager 31 runs in five innings, left out in favor of other rising stars. Should this occur, Jasprit Bumrah is poised to assume the mantle of captaincy.

As India vies for a place in the World Test Final, strategic changes loom, including potential recalls for Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's future consideration. Tensions rise with Australia's formidable squad, as Gambhir vows to fight for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

