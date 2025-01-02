Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Dilemma: A Crucial Test Awaits

Under pressure due to poor form and leadership criticism, Rohit Sharma, India's Test captain, may be dropped for the deciding match against Australia. With India's World Test Final hopes at stake, decisions loom over player roles and team dynamics, with coach Gambhir's focus on performance.

Updated: 02-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Amid scrutiny of his leadership and dwindling form, Rohit Sharma faces a precarious career moment as India's Test captain. Speculation mounts over his potential exclusion from the upcoming match against Australia, following India's struggle for victory on the tour.

Coach Gautam Gambhir's performance-first mantra could see Sharma, who has accumulated a meager 31 runs in five innings, left out in favor of other rising stars. Should this occur, Jasprit Bumrah is poised to assume the mantle of captaincy.

As India vies for a place in the World Test Final, strategic changes loom, including potential recalls for Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's future consideration. Tensions rise with Australia's formidable squad, as Gambhir vows to fight for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

