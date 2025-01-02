Left Menu

WBT Reverses Decision Allowing Israeli Players at World Indoor Bowls Championships

The World Bowls Tour (WBT) has reversed its decision to ban Israeli players from this month's World Indoor Bowls Championships in England. This decision came after additional security measures were implemented, allowing Israeli players to participate in the tournament, much to the relief of the players and supporters.

Updated: 02-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:22 IST
The World Bowls Tour (WBT) has reconsidered its stance and will now allow Israeli players to compete in the upcoming World Indoor Bowls Championships in England. This change comes after the implementation of enhanced security protocols, ensuring the safety of all participants and attendees.

In a statement released by WBT, it was clarified that the decision to reassess was made to maintain fair competition and inclusion of players from all nations. The tournament, scheduled for January 10-26 at Potters Resorts in Hopton-on-Sea, will see Israeli players returning to the competition.

The initial ban, influenced by a campaign led by pro-Palestinian advocates, was met with criticism from local officials and Jewish community leaders. With the decision overturned, players like Daniel Alomin, Amnon Amar, and Itai Rigbi are set to participate, marking a positive step towards inclusivity in sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

