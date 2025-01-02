Djokovic Advances Towards Milestone 100th Title at Brisbane International

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a milestone 100th ATP Tour title gained momentum with a decisive victory over Gael Monfils, propelling him into the Brisbane International quarter-finals.

The Serbian powerhouse swept through the first set with a break in the fourth game, maintaining his dominance to secure a 6-3 6-3 win. This triumph extended his flawless record against Monfils to 20-0. Djokovic's preparations continue as he faces Reilly Opelka next, eyeing a potential 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open starting January 12.

Elsewhere, the tournament saw significant victories and unexpected defeats, including Aryna Sabalenka overcoming Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Ons Jabeur making an impressive comeback. The women's draw also witnessed Victoria Azarenka's early exit after her defeat by Czech Marie Bouzkova.

