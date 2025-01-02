Left Menu

Djokovic Advances Towards Milestone 100th Title at Brisbane International

Novak Djokovic progresses to the Brisbane International quarter-finals, defeating Gael Monfils. The victory brings him closer to winning his 100th ATP Tour title, joining tennis legends Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors. Djokovic remains undefeated against Monfils and will face Reilly Opelka next.

Updated: 02-01-2025 17:54 IST
Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a milestone 100th ATP Tour title gained momentum with a decisive victory over Gael Monfils, propelling him into the Brisbane International quarter-finals.

The Serbian powerhouse swept through the first set with a break in the fourth game, maintaining his dominance to secure a 6-3 6-3 win. This triumph extended his flawless record against Monfils to 20-0. Djokovic's preparations continue as he faces Reilly Opelka next, eyeing a potential 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open starting January 12.

Elsewhere, the tournament saw significant victories and unexpected defeats, including Aryna Sabalenka overcoming Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Ons Jabeur making an impressive comeback. The women's draw also witnessed Victoria Azarenka's early exit after her defeat by Czech Marie Bouzkova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

