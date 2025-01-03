Sports Highlights: Surges, Drafts, and Rankings

The viewership for Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' has surged by 11% this season, marking an impressive 38% increase since the 2022 campaign. The latest matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs drew an average of 13.5 million viewers, underscoring the sport's growing popularity among fans.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe has been named the starter for the Cleveland Browns in their season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. This marks the Browns' fourth starting quarterback of the year and their 40th since 1999, highlighting the team's ongoing struggle for a consistent leader on the field.

In NBA news, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have emerged as fan favorites in the first round of All-Star voting for the 2025 season. They lead their respective conferences, with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Charlotte's LaMelo Ball also garnering significant support.

(With inputs from agencies.)