Sports Highlights: Surges, Drafts, and Rankings
Recent sports events include Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' rating increase, Cleveland Browns' quarterback change, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading NBA All-Star voting. More updates cover Denver's acquisition of a new NWSL franchise, Aryna Sabalenka's victory in Brisbane, and major bonuses for college football coaches.
The viewership for Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' has surged by 11% this season, marking an impressive 38% increase since the 2022 campaign. The latest matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs drew an average of 13.5 million viewers, underscoring the sport's growing popularity among fans.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe has been named the starter for the Cleveland Browns in their season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. This marks the Browns' fourth starting quarterback of the year and their 40th since 1999, highlighting the team's ongoing struggle for a consistent leader on the field.
In NBA news, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have emerged as fan favorites in the first round of All-Star voting for the 2025 season. They lead their respective conferences, with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Charlotte's LaMelo Ball also garnering significant support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- football
- NFL
- Amazon Prime
- quarterback
- NBA
- viewership
- fan voting
- NWSL
- Bonuses
ALSO READ
LeBron James Sets New NBA Record for Most Minutes Played
Canal Controversy: Sheinbaum Defends Panama
Dollar Dominance: The Resilient Greenback's Global Impact
SAIL-IISCO Partners with IIT Dhanbad for Technological Leap in Mining and Metallurgy
NBA's Christmas Showdown: A Record-Breaking Basketball Bonanza