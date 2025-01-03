Virat Kohli Survives Early Scare in Sydney Test as India Faces Australia
Virat Kohli narrowly avoided an early dismissal in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia, helped by a third-umpire decision. Despite challenges in recent games, Kohli remains a pivotal player for India, which faced Australia in the ongoing Test match at Sydney. India chose to bat first in the game.
India's prominent batter Virat Kohli narrowly escaped a first-ball duck during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the third umpire ruled against Steve Smith's catch attempt. The dramatic moment unfolded in the 7.5 over of India's initial session, shortly after Kohli replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal on the crease.
Kohli faced his first delivery from Australia's pacer Scott Boland, who delivered a length ball that nicked off Kohli's bat. Despite Smith's attempt to scoop the catch, the ball brushed the turf, leading the on-field umpire to seek a review. The third umpire, Joel Wilson, thoroughly examined the replay from multiple angles and favored India.
While Kohli has remained subdued with only one century in the series, the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final highlights his critical role. India, led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of resting top-order batter Rohit Sharma, opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia's formidable lineup.
