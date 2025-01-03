Left Menu

Chandu Champion: Celebrating the Real Murlikant Petkar

Kartik Aaryan, star of 'Chandu Champion', congratulates Murlikant Petkar on his Arjuna Award (Lifetime) honor. Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist, is celebrated for his achievements in the 1972 Heidelberg Paralympics. The film, depicting his inspirational journey, highlights his impact on sports history.

Updated: 03-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:53 IST
Murlikant Petkar
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Murlikant Petkar, India's pioneering Paralympic gold medallist, on being named for the prestigious Arjuna Award (Lifetime).

Petkar, celebrated for his triumph at the 1972 Heidelberg Paralympics in the 50m freestyle swimming event, was portrayed by Aaryan in the upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, showcases Petkar's remarkable journey from a military boxer to a decorated Paralympian. Aaryan expressed immense pride on social media, describing Petkar's recognition as a personal achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

