Chandu Champion: Celebrating the Real Murlikant Petkar

Actor Kartik Aaryan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Murlikant Petkar, India's pioneering Paralympic gold medallist, on being named for the prestigious Arjuna Award (Lifetime).

Petkar, celebrated for his triumph at the 1972 Heidelberg Paralympics in the 50m freestyle swimming event, was portrayed by Aaryan in the upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, showcases Petkar's remarkable journey from a military boxer to a decorated Paralympian. Aaryan expressed immense pride on social media, describing Petkar's recognition as a personal achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)