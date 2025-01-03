South Africa's Bold Moves Against Pakistan in Series Decider

South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, opted to bat first after winning the toss in the decisive second test against Pakistan at Newlands. The intent is clear: a 2-0 series triumph.

Bavuma anticipated the wicket to deteriorate under the afternoon heat, while Pakistan's Shan Masood was at ease with the choice to bowl first. The teams achieved their desired outcomes.

South Africa introduced new talent, 18-year-old bowler Kwena Maphaka, who becomes the youngest test player in the nation's history. Key lineup adjustments also involved Ryan Rickelton as an opener and a fit-again Keshav Maharaj replacing Corbin Bosch. On Pakistan's side, Mir Hamza swapped in for Naseem Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)