Kwena Maphaka: Breaking Records, Making History in South African Cricket

Kwena Maphaka became the youngest South African to debut in a test match as the Proteas faced Pakistan. At 18 years and 270 days old, he surpassed Paul Adams' record. South Africa made strategic changes including reintroducing Keshav Maharaj as they secured their position in the World Test Championship final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:43 IST
Kwena Maphaka

Kwena Maphaka etched his name in South African cricket history by becoming the youngest player to debut in a test match during the second and final clash against Pakistan. The 18-year-old surpassed the record set by Paul Adams back in 1995.

In an eagerly anticipated test match, South Africa made several key changes to the squad after clinching a place in the World Test Championship final with a thrilling victory at Centurion. Keshav Maharaj returned after a groin injury, while the team opted for the pace prowess of Maphaka over Dane Paterson.

Tensions ran high as Australia, India, and Sri Lanka remained contenders for the WTC final against South Africa. Meanwhile, Pakistan hoped to end their 18-year drought for a test win in South Africa but were once again up against a formidable home team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

