Rohit Sharma: The Final Test Saga

In a dramatic turn, Rohit Sharma might have played his last Test match after being omitted from India's final test against Australia. The decision comes as India trails 2-1 in the series, with skipper Rohit struggling to find form.

Despite leading India to their second T20 World Cup title, Sharma's test career is likely concluding without the desired flourish. With only one fifty in his last 15 innings, Sharma was replaced by Shubman Gill in an attempt to revitalize the lineup.

Commentators like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri suggest Sharma's time in whites is over, as India shifts focus to younger talents. Jasprit Bumrah, leading the side in Sydney, dismissed rumors of squad unrest, while teammate Rishabh Pant acknowledged the tough, emotional nature of the decision.

