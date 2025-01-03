Left Menu

Newcastle's Stellar Run Faces Spurs Test: Eddie Howe Speaks Ahead of Clash

Newcastle United's impressive form during the festive period saw them secure 12 points from four matches. Ahead of facing Tottenham Hotspur, manager Eddie Howe expressed confidence in his team's attacking and defensive capabilities. While Newcastle eye European ambitions, Spurs' attacking prowess presents a challenge.

Newcastle United's festive fixture success saw them amass 12 points, a feat achieved with four clean sheets and 13 goals scored, prompting ambitions for European competition. However, their upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur may challenge this streak, according to manager Eddie Howe on Friday.

Howe's leadership earned him a Premier League Manager-of-the-Month nomination, as he praised his team's attacking and defensive forms. "Our attacking players are in good form," stated Howe, emphasizing the importance of carrying this momentum against Spurs. He highlighted the team's excellent defensive control as a major achievement.

Though Tottenham sit in 11th place, they've scored 41 goals this season, showcasing a potent offense. History with Tottenham tends to produce high-scoring games, noted Howe, as he prepares to decide on including returning defender Sven Botman, post-ACL surgery, in the lineup.

