Twists and Turns: Pakistan's Saim Ayub Injured Amidst Proteas' Rising Momentum

In a dramatic start to the second and final test between Pakistan and South Africa, Pakistan faced an injury scare as opening batter Saim Ayub twisted his right ankle on the field. Ayub, visibly in pain, was treated on the ground and later taken to the hospital for precautionary scans.

Amidst this uncertainty for Pakistan, South Africa, which already secured its place in the World Test Championship final with a tight win in Centurion, faced its own challenges. Despite a strong opening, South Africa lost three wickets for nine runs after a 61-run start, with Ryan Rickleton reaching a half-century before lunch.

The Proteas, marking their sixth consecutive test win, made strategic changes, handing a test debut to Kwena Maphaka, the youngest in their history, and bringing back Keshav Maharaj post-injury. Meanwhile, Pakistan opted for Mir Hamza, resting Naseem Shah, as they continued without a specialist spinner.

