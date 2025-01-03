Impressive Start for Aaron Rai at PGA Tour Season Opener

In a striking performance, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai delivered a standout five-under 68 at the PGA Tour season-opener, earning a spot tied for 10th.

While Indian Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala encountered challenges—Bhatia shot a respectable two-under 71 while Theegala struggled with triple bogeys, finishing at three-over 76—other top competitors shone. USA's Tom Hoge commanded attention with an astonishing nine-under 64, placing him as the frontrunner, just ahead of Will Zalatoris and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama, Asia’s top PGA performer in 2024, impressed with an eight-under 65 using a new putter. Meanwhile, defending champion Chris Kirk opened his campaign at T-48, aiming to defend his title—a feat not accomplished since Geoff Ogilvy's back-to-back victories in 2010.

