Left Menu

Impressive Start for Aaron Rai at PGA Tour Season Opener

Indian Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala had a mixed start at the PGA Tour season-opener, while Indo-British Aaron Rai excelled, tying for 10th. Tom Hoge leads at nine-under, with Hideki Matsuyama close behind. Defending champion Chris Kirk aims to defend his title despite a T-48 start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapalua | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:07 IST
Impressive Start for Aaron Rai at PGA Tour Season Opener
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a striking performance, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai delivered a standout five-under 68 at the PGA Tour season-opener, earning a spot tied for 10th.

While Indian Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala encountered challenges—Bhatia shot a respectable two-under 71 while Theegala struggled with triple bogeys, finishing at three-over 76—other top competitors shone. USA's Tom Hoge commanded attention with an astonishing nine-under 64, placing him as the frontrunner, just ahead of Will Zalatoris and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama, Asia’s top PGA performer in 2024, impressed with an eight-under 65 using a new putter. Meanwhile, defending champion Chris Kirk opened his campaign at T-48, aiming to defend his title—a feat not accomplished since Geoff Ogilvy's back-to-back victories in 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025