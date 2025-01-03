Left Menu

Rickelton and Bavuma Shine in Crucial Test Against Pakistan

Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 176, alongside captain Temba Bavuma's 106, grounded Pakistan's seamers as South Africa closed the first day of the second test at 316 for four. Despite losing early wickets, the duo's partnership salvaged the innings. Rickelton, elevated to opener due to injury, delivered a standout performance.

03-01-2025
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton delivered a career-defining performance with an unbeaten 176, supported by captain Temba Bavuma's 106, against Pakistan on the first day of the second test at Newlands.

The formidable pair carried their team from an early slump, elevating the score to an impressive 316 for four by day's end. Their partnership, after early wickets in the morning session, proved crucial in building a commanding total.

Rickelton, stepping up as opener due to an injury to Tony de Zorzi, capitalized by scoring his second test century, demonstrating his skill and resilience as South Africa seeks a series sweep after a narrow win in the first test.

