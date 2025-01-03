Left Menu

Zimbabwe Gains Upper Hand in Tense Test Match Against Afghanistan

Afghanistan's batters face an uphill struggle, losing three wickets early in their second innings and trailing Zimbabwe by 40 runs. Zimbabwe's bowlers, led by Blessing Muzarabani, applied pressure, while Zimbabwe's captain Craig Ervine earlier top-scored with 75. Afghanistan needs a strong comeback in the remaining days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe took the upper hand against Afghanistan in the second test at Queens Sports Club as the visitors ended the day at 46-3, trailing by 40 runs. Quick bowler Blessing Muzarabani was instrumental in Zimbabwe's advantage, claiming key wickets during the late session.

Zimbabwe capitalized on their earlier 243 runs, building an 86-run lead after bowling Afghanistan out for 157. Captain Craig Ervine shone with the bat, scoring 75, partnering well with Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

The contrast in the pitch compared to the first test was noted, as the second match has already seen 23 dismissals over two days, differing from the high-scoring first test which ended in a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

